Labour row besets Luxshare ambitions A few days after September 11's strike at the Bac Giang factory, a handful of workers sat at the main gate waiting for their resignation procedures to be completed. Do Van Binh, a local worker, told VIR that he had been fired for taking a day off without permission. "Normally, the managers are lenient about having a day off without applying for leave. After the strike, they asked us to leave," Binh said. Binh was one of 5,000 labourers who went on strike at a workshop of the Chinese electronics factory in the northern province of Bac Giang. Already making Apple Airpods, Luxshare ICT in July were recruiting thousands of more staff to assemble wireless headsets and smart watches similar to Airpods and Apple Watches. On paper, the monthly base income of a Luxshare ICT worker is around VND4.8 million ($208), with extra allowances offered in the form of housing, meals, and overtime pay. "I left Foxconn to work for Luxshare ICT, expecting a higher salary but they keep issuing fines over our performance," said Nguyen Duc Thanh, another Luxshare ICT employee. "They issued a daily defaults capacity and also fined people who miss targets…

