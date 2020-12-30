Labelling Vietnam as currency manipulator is groundless: Experts

The State Bank of Vietnam headquarters (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The US Treasury Department’s labelling of Vietnam as a currency manipulator is groundless and certainly significantly affects the psychology of the Vietnamese business community, especially those operating in the import and export field, according to Hoang Quang Phong, Vice President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI). He quoted Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as saying that Vietnam does not manipulate the currency, but flexibly regulates monetary policy to control inflation, stabilise the macro-economy, and manage exchange rates. It does not aim to create unfair competitive advantages in international trade. The Prime Minister also instructed the competent agencies to work with US partners to together solve existing problems in order to maintain stable trade relations, towards a harmonious, sustainable and mutually beneficiary trade balance, he said. Phong added that the State Bank of Vietnam also urged commercial banks to make adjustments in exchange rates, and if necessary, to reduce profits to create favourable conditions for businesses to gain easier access to capital flows and foreign currencies. With such accusations, it will not be easy to persuade partners, especially those from the US, he said, noting this is… Read full this story

