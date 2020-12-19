Teacher and Banar ethnic minority students at Đặng Trần Côn Primary School, in Ngọc Bay Commune, Kon Tum City. VNA/VNS Photo KON TUM A new project to enhance language skills for ethnic minority children has been hailed a success. Youngsters in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum have been improving their skills for the past five years since the scheme was launched. So successful has it been, plans are in the pipeline to extend it for a further five years in the region. According to Đinh Thị Lan, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training, localities have been creative in implementing Vietnamese language enhancement for children, especially pre-schoolers, in accordance with the situation in each area. Currently, the province has 22,600 ethnic minority pre-school children who are improving their Vietnamese language skills at 136 kindergartens. In the current school year (2020-2021), the provincial education sector was maintaining and improving the quality of both pre and primary school education and building national standard schools, especially for ethnic minority areas. The teaching project aims to ensure that ethnic minority children have basic skills in Vietnamese to be able to complete the Ministry of Education and Training’s preschool and primary… Read full this story

Kon Tum strengthening Vietnamese language teaching to ethnic children have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.