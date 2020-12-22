Kiên Giang fishing, aquaculture output rises sharply

Fishing boats dock at Thổ Chu Island in Kiên Giang Province’s Phú Quốc District. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Huy Hải KIÊN GIANG — The fishing and aquaculture output of the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Kiên Giang has topped 836,200 tonnes this year, 10.8 per cent higher than the target, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Fishing accounted for more than 572,000 tonnes. Quảng Trọng Thao, deputy director of the department, said the province has restructured the sector to reduce near-shore fishing and expand off-shore fishing. The province has strengthened advocacy to enhance fishermen’s awareness of protecting fishery resources and penalises people who violate fishery exploiting and protecting regulations, he said. The province is entering the natural ark clam and yellow clam harvest season and is stepping up measures to protect the species from overexploitation. The harvest will be done from now until May next year. Only fishing boats of less than 12 metres in length have been granted licences to catch the clams, and they have to be equipped with sufficient tools to comply with catching regulations. The department has instructed relevant agencies and localities to tighten inspection over the activity and penalise… Read full this story

