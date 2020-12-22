KIDO retains prestigious Vietnam Value Award

KIDO was once again a winner of the Vietnam Value Award At the Vietnam Value Programme in November 2020, local food giant KIDO Group was listed among the 124 companies receiving the award. The group is also one of the longest-standing Vietnamese food companies to win the award each year since 2008. Its products receiving recognition at the event included Tuong An Cooking Oil, Season Tuong An Cooking Oil, Celano Ice Cream, and Merino Ice Cream. KIDO’s representative said that the prize has been making constant efforts to bring quality products to consumers, communities, and society. “This is a motivation for us to further develop manufacturing, building the brand with sustainable values, enhancing the competitiveness of ‘Made in Vietnam’ products in domestic and global markets,” said the representative. Over nearly 28 years of operation, KIDO has accelerated its plans to conquer consumers across the globe with the credibility and the quality of items recognised by the Vietnam Value Programme. Now KIDO is leading the local ice cream and cooking oil markets with shares of 43.5 and 30 per cent. The Vietnam Value Programme helps Kido enhance its sphere of influence in the local market and approach regional and global markets. In 2019, KIDO posted remarkable performance… Read full this story

