KIDO Group to supply over 100,000 tonnes of cooking oil for Lunar New Year

A confectionary production line of KIDO Group. — Photo courtesy KIDO Group. HCM CITY — Confectionary producer, KIDO Group, has recently announced its plan to supply more than 100,000 tonnes of cooking oil to the market to serve the needs of Tết (Lunar New Year) 2021. The cooking oil will be supplied through its company in the oil industry, Tường An Vegetable Oil Company, KIDO announced. Although the market has seen many fluctuations due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the past year, the group has increased the supply of goods to stabilise the market and fill the needs of consumers during the Lunar New Year. Accordingly, Tường An focuses on the mid-end and high-end segment, and plans to increase output by 25 per cent compared to Tết 2020. With the aim of boosting revenue growth in the high-end and mid-end segments, the company has just launched a gift set. The company said it has received many orders from enterprises and agencies throughout the country to prepare gifts for employees and partners in the Lunar New Year. Lunar New Year 2021 will also mark KIDO Group’s first Lunar New Year after officially returning to the confectionary market in December 2020. As part of the plan to expand the category of essential foods, KIDO has marked its presence in the confectionery market for Tết and has llaunched cream biscuits with two flavors…. Read full this story

