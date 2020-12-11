Other News Khanh Hoa works on plan to develop night-time economy The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 11, 2020,14:52 (GMT+7) Khanh Hoa works on plan to develop night-time economyThe Saigon Times A view of downtown Nha Trang City in Khanh Hoa Province at night. The province is coming up with a plan to develop the night-time economy – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Department of Planning and Investment of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa is coordinating with the relevant departments and agencies to work out a plan to develop the night-time economy in the province, said director of the department Tran Hoa Nam. Nam said the plan was expected to be completed and submitted to the provincial government for approval next year, the local media reported. The province will encourage the development of catering and retail services as well as cultural and sports activities featuring typical local characteristics to serve local residents and attract more tourists. Nha Trang City will be the key area for night-time activities and will be allowed to provide services from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day. The plan is aimed at taking advantage of new development opportunities, improving the income and living conditions of locals and… Read full this story

