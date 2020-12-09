Key export goods rumble on despite pandemic strains

Many Vietnamese export categories were only dealt a glancing blow by the pandemic, photo Le Toan The impact of the ongoing pandemic has been noted as particularly acute for Vietnam’s export-reliant economy. Aside from computers and machinery, most of Vietnam’s top products registered lower exports compared to the same period last year. However, figures indicate that Vietnamese goods are still in demand. As a hub for manufacturing, Vietnam has reached $254.6 billion of export turnover, up 5.3 per cent on-year in the first 11 months of 2020 thanks in part to Samsung’s new products and other key export staples like phones and their spare parts, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT). In terms of commodity structure, Vietnam recorded an increase in the exports of heavy industrial goods and mineral goods or light industry and handicraft products over the same period. In this, electronic products, computers, and components fetched an estimated $40.2 billion, up 24.3 per cent on-year. Meanwhile, other key traditional export products saw a decline including garments, footwear, and seafood, which were down 10.5, 9.8, and nearly 1 per cent, respectively. For instance, Doosan Heavy Industry Vietnam based in the central province… Read full this story

