Keppel Land: each day a step closer to ambitious sustainability targets

Keppel Land has been in Vietnam since the early 1990s. Can you tell us more about Keppel Land’s growth journey in Vietnam and its commitment to sustainability? General director of Keppel Land (Vietnam) Joseph Low Keppel Land entered Vietnam in 1991 and developed International Centre, Hanoi’s first international-grade office building. Some other projects that followed include Vietcombank Tower in Hanoi and the PetroVietnam Tower in Vung Tau, which were developed in collaboration with other partners. In 1996, we expanded our business to Ho Chi Minh City with the completion of the first phase of Saigon Centre. Saigon Centre has since become a landmark in District 1. We then went on to develop luxury riverfront developments, Villa Riviera and Riviera Cove. Our first high-rise condominium project in Vietnam, The Estella, in Ho Chi Minh City, became the first development in the country to obtain the Green Mark Gold Award from the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore (BCA) in 2009. The BCA Green Mark scheme is a benchmarking scheme which incorporates internationally recognised best practices in environmental design and performance, and provides a meaningful differentiation of buildings in the real estate market. The Estella, with its comprehensive facilities and amenities, spacious… Read full this story
- Saudi Aramco's boardroom shake-up brings an IPO one step closer
- NASA’s experimental all-electric X-57 aircraft is a step closer to flight
- Whitehaven deep coal mine plan moves step closer
- Exclusive: Six Nations board takes step closer to securing game-changing £500m investment
- Smacking ban a step closer in Scotland as MSPs admit they expect a rise in reports to police and social workers
- 'You can't buy land in Himachal, Sikkim, so why target J&K?'
- India Aims Tenfold Jump in Uranium Production to Fuel Ambitious Energy Target
- Virgin’s VSS Enterprise Glides, Moves One Bold Step Closer to Space [Video]
- Uber, Lyft drivers are one step closer to becoming employees in California
- PESCO: EU army one step closer after defense pact agreement
Keppel Land: each day a step closer to ambitious sustainability targets have 329 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 9, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.