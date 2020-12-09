Keppel Land has been in Vietnam since the early 1990s. Can you tell us more about Keppel Land’s growth journey in Vietnam and its commitment to sustainability? General director of Keppel Land (Vietnam) Joseph Low Keppel Land entered Vietnam in 1991 and developed International Centre, Hanoi’s first international-grade office building. Some other projects that followed include Vietcombank Tower in Hanoi and the PetroVietnam Tower in Vung Tau, which were developed in collaboration with other partners. In 1996, we expanded our business to Ho Chi Minh City with the completion of the first phase of Saigon Centre. Saigon Centre has since become a landmark in District 1. We then went on to develop luxury riverfront developments, Villa Riviera and Riviera Cove. Our first high-rise condominium project in Vietnam, The Estella, in Ho Chi Minh City, became the first development in the country to obtain the Green Mark Gold Award from the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore (BCA) in 2009. The BCA Green Mark scheme is a benchmarking scheme which incorporates internationally recognised best practices in environmental design and performance, and provides a meaningful differentiation of buildings in the real estate market. The Estella, with its comprehensive facilities and amenities, spacious… Read full this story

Keppel Land: each day a step closer to ambitious sustainability targets have 329 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 9, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.