Jury retires to consider verdicts over deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants

The vehicle containing the victims’ bodies found at an industrial park in Grays, east of London in the UK, a year ago today. AFP/VNA Photo LONDON — A jury in England on Friday began deliberations in the case of four men charged in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants who suffocated in the back of container unit last year. After a ten-week trial at the Old Bailey in London, the jury has now retired to consider their verdicts. Gheorghe Nica, 43, from Basildon, in Essex and lorry driver Eamonn Harrison, 23, from County Down in Northern Ireland, have denied 39 counts of manslaughter. The Old Bailey in London were the trial of four men accused in connection with the deaths of 39 migrants retired on Friday to consider their verdicts. AFP Photo. Harrison, as well as 24-year-old lorry driver Christopher Kennedy, from County Armagh in Northern Ireland and Valentin Calota, 38, from Birmingham, have all pleaded not guilty to being part of a people smuggling conspiracy. Nica, a Romanian national, has admitted a smaller role but denied involvement in the fatal trip. In October last year, the emergency services were called to an industrial park in Essex… Read full this story
