The mission included Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long, Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, leaders of the Military Region 7 Command, and representatives of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee. Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long and Deputy Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien encourage border guards Over the past time, with timely and effective recommendations by the Tay Ninh provincial Border Guard Party Committee and Command, the provincial leadership instructed relevant agencies and units to strictly carry out directives of the Party, the Government, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Health, and the provincial People’s Committee on COVID-19 prevention and control. Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the provincial Border Guard Command has also cooperated with different agencies to set up 123 fixed barricades, 36 mobile patrol teams, 16 checkpoints, and 27 guard posts with experienced and competent personnel to prevent illegal migration and smuggling activities. As a result, since March, Tay Ninh province’s forces have captured more than 900 illegal migrants and human smugglers. Sr. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien presents gifts to troops of the Border Post of Moc Bai International Border Gate The provincial border guard force has also conducted… Read full this story

Joint mission of Health and Defense Ministries inspect COVID-19 fight have 320 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.