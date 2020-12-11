Joint declaration by the ADMM+ defense ministers on strategic security vision of the ADMM+

RECOGNIZING the geopolitical and geostrategic shifts in the region including the implications of deepening regional integration and inter-regional economic cooperation and connectivity as well as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which present both opportunities and challenges that requires avoiding the deepening of mistrust, miscalculation, and patterns of behavior based on a zero-sum game; ACKNOWLEDGING that the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions are integrated and inter-connected with ASEAN at the center and STRESSING the importance of freedom, openness, inclusiveness and respect for international law; REEMPHASIZING purposes and principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter as well as the fundamental principles of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, including peaceful settlement of disputes and renunciation of the threat or use of force as the key code of conduct in governing our relations and cooperation to promote regional peace and stability; Top defense officials from countries to sign the ADMM+ joint statement RECALLING the inauguration of the ADMM-Plus, an integral part of the ADMM, in Ha Noi, Vietnam on 12 October 2010 as a significant milestone in ASEAN’s history by creating a multilateral defense and security cooperation mechanism for trust and confidence-building, and for the Plus Countries to contribute to ASEAN Centrality… Read full this story

