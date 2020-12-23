Jaundice could lead to biliary tract cancer, doctors warn

A doctor at Bình Dân Hospital in HCM City examines a patient in the gastroenterology and hepatology department. — Photo courtesy of the hospital Gia Lộc HCM CITY — A 60-year-old man from HCM City recently visited Bình Dân Hospital in the city for treatment because he had been suffering from abdominal pain and intensely itchy skin for 10 days. His skin and eyes had been yellow for a long time. At the hospital, doctors examined him and said that he had intrahepatic bile duct cancer and prescribed surgery. Dr Võ Văn Hùng, deputy head of the gastroenterology and hepatology department at Bình Dân Hospital in HCM City, said that people with jaundice should come to hospitals for treatment because it could be a symptom of other diseases, including biliary tract cancer. “If they are not treated, patients with biliary tract cancer die within three to six months due to liver failure and the cancerous cells spreading to other parts in their body,” Hùng said. “This cancer is not as common as liver cancer, but it is often detected at late stages, leading to influences on treatment and the survival rate of patients,” he added. According to a study by Byung-Woo Kim from the National Cancer Center in South Korea and his colleagues published last year in PubMed, a database created by the National Library… Read full this story

