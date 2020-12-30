Takeo Nakajima, chief representative of the Japan External Trade Organization in Hanoi The Vietnamese government has been taking a number of supporting policies to support businesses in a difficult time. How have Japanese companies benefited from these? We highly appreciate the work Vietnam has done in the prevention of COVID-19 in the country. Effectively containing the pandemic provides significant support for the economy, and the business community as well. Moreover, easing restrictions on the border is helpful to resuming business. A series of dialogues between the Vietnamese central and local governments with Japanese companies, meanwhile, has also assisted business confidence, with the highlight being a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in September 2020. Because of the quick initiation of countermeasures against COVID-19, most Japanese companies are maintaining operations in Vietnam and do not need financial or other direct support. The central and local governments’ priority in 2020 was to tackle the pandemic. As a result, the business climate has not improved much, but businesspeople have accepted it. According to our recent survey, Japanese companies’ local procurement rate in Vietnam was 37 per cent, a one-point increase from the previous year. The rest is imported from other countries. Domestic… Read full this story

Japanese maintaining operations thanks to quick-thinking action have 323 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.