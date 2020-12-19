Movies Japanese film festival to begin in Hanoi late this month The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 19, 2020,14:04 (GMT+7) Japanese film festival to begin in Hanoi late this monthThe Saigon Times “One night”, one of the films that will be screened at the 12th Japanese Film Festival in Vietnam – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER HCMC – The 12th Japanese Film Festival in Vietnam will take place in Hanoi from December 25, 2020, to January 22, 2021, presenting Japanese movies across the comedy, anime, documentary and musical genres. Organized by the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, the film festival will introduce to the Vietnamese audience 14 outstanding Japanese films including “Not quite dead yet”, “One night” and “Stolen identity”, alongside two cartoons such as “Hey, Love!” and “Braided hair”. Due to impact of the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, the Japanese Film Festival 2020 overseas will be held partly online. In Vietnam, the festival will be organized in two ways: JFF Real, which is the Japanese film screening at the cinema and JFF Online, the Japanese film screenings online. In Hanoi, the JFF Real will be held at the National Cinema Center, 87 Lang Ha Street, Ba Dinh District, from December 25, 2020, to… Read full this story

