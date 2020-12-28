Japanese favouring a Vietnam+1 strategy

Panasonic Life Solutions Vietnam, a member of Panasonic Vietnam Group companies, will begin operations of its new factory in the southern province of Binh Duong in January 2021. Photo: panasonic.com Juki Vietnam Co., Ltd., specialised in manufacturing industrial sewing machines, is now seeking local outsourcing partners to ramp up production in Vietnam. “We deal with a large number of companies and a wide range of contract production is currently possible. With more than 20 years of production experience in Vietnam and quality control of Japanese standards we will deliver safety, stability, and security together,” said a company representative. Meanwhile, Panasonic Life Solutions Vietnam, a member of Panasonic Vietnam Group companies, will begin operations of its new factory in the southern province of Binh Duong in January 2021, covering an area of 24,000 square metres of the total 50,000sq.m of land for future growth. Panasonic is manufacturing diverse products in Vietnam ranging from television sets, air conditioners, and refrigerators to electrical home appliances. Therefore, it has a high demand for suppliers of components and accessories. Hirai Shinji, chief representative of the Japan Trade Promotion Organization in Ho Chi Minh City, told VIR that these companies are among many more from Japan… Read full this story

