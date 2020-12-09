Italian Cuisine Week held across Vietnam

With the theme of “A taste of Italia everyday,” the event introduces many typical dishes and drinks of the Italian cuisine such as wine, ice cream, tomato sauce, noodles, olive oil, coffee, and biscuits. Italian cuisine (Photo: nhandan.com.vn) This is an opportunity for the Vietnamese people to learn and enjoy specialties of a famous and long-standing cuisine in the Europe. In particular, during the Italian Food Week, audiences can enjoy not only Italian dishes and drinks, but also cooking performances and concerts. This event is within the framework of the Extraordinary Italian Taste Project initiated by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian International Cooperation which runs in more than 40 countries around the world. In Vietnam, the event is held in seven provinces and cities. Translated by Lam Anh

