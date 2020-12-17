Culture Italian Consulate General to celebrate Italy’s Culture Days in HCMC By Minh Tuan Thursday, Dec 17, 2020,19:02 (GMT+7) Italian Consulate General to celebrate Italy’s Culture Days in HCMCBy Minh Tuan Consul General of Italy in HCMC Dante Brandi speaks at the press conference – PHOTO: MINH TUAN HCMC – The Consulate General of Italy in HCMC will organize Italy’s Culture Days in Saigon 2020 with a series of events such as film screenings, a design talk and a music performance to celebrate the holiday season with an Italian twist. The Italian Film Festival will take place at Galaxy Cinema Nguyen Du in District 1 from December 18 to 27, offering a glimpse into the production of contemporary Italian movies. “Italy will be seen through the lens of six beautiful movies that deal with some of the most relevant themes in today’s Italian society, such as immigration, urban living conditions, family relationships and resilience in the face of difficulties,” Consul General of Italy Dante Brandi said at a press conference on December 16. “Additionally, each film promises to be an Italian cultural feast, depicting Italian architecture, Italian fashion, Italian art and Italian history clearly,” he added. The six movies to be screened consist of… Read full this story

