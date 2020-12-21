Investors develop waste treatment plants in Phu Yen

Phu Yen will soon receive two major waste treatment plants Phu Yen People’s Committee issued the investment planning decision for Asia-Pacific Investment JSC to develop a waste treatment plant with the total investment capital of VND180 billion ($7.82 million). Covering an area of eight hectares, the plant will be kitted out with modern technology and have a daily capacity of 200 tonnes. The project is expected to be completed within 21 months since the investor receives the investment planning decision, 12 months of which is real construction time. Once completed, it will help to deal with the solid waste of Tay Hoa district and neighbouring districts – namely Song Hinh, Phu Hoa, and Dong Hoa – and will contribute to environmental protection, improve the local people’s health, and generate jobs. Along with Asia-Pacific Investment JSC’s plant, another project has kicked off construction in Tuy Hoa city. Invested by T-Tech Vietnam JSC, the plant covers an area of 10ha, has a daily capacity of 240 tonnes, and costs VND263 billion ($11.43 million). The project will use “Made in Vietnam” incineration technology to process 45 per cent of a total 524 tonnes of waste in the province each day in the first phase. He said the project… Read full this story

