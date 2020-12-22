Investing in resilience to erratic future

Dao Xuan Lai, assistant resident representative and team leader of Climate Change and Environment from the United Nations Development Programme in Vietnam The year 2020 has been a challenging one for Vietnam and the world. We are living through a global pandemic that has disrupted our very way of life. Extreme heatwaves, droughts, forest fires, and floods are impacting every corner of the world, including Vietnam. The progress already achieved towards the Sustainable Development Goals is at risk, with less than one decade of action left. Currently in Vietnam, we have been responding to the devastating impacts of consecutive floods, storms, landslides, and heavy rains along the central coast since the beginning of October. As the floodwaters recede, there will be long months of rebuilding ahead. The fact of the matter is that these extreme weather events are becoming more and more common. The climate is changing faster than anticipated, and its effects are exacerbating extreme weather events and natural disasters, making them increasingly unpredictable. This is clearly a glimpse of what our “new normal” might look like unless world leaders take urgent action to shift the global economy toward green development pathways and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by… Read full this story

