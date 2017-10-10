Int’l seminar marks 100th anniversary of Great October revolution

Russian leader V.I Lenin (Source: Internet) New Delhi (VNA) – An international seminar featuring the 100th anniversary of the Great October Socialist Revolution – the past and present experience in socialism building took place in the Indian city of Kolkata from October 8-10. A Vietnamese delegation led by permanent deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s External Relations Commission Tran Dac Loi attended the event together with nearly 100 delegates from communist and workers’ parties from 13 countries worldwide. Participants discussed the significance and great impact of the Great October Socialist Revolution of Russia, saying that it changed the fate of not only Russian workers but also the humankind. They affirmed undeniable value of unprecedented achievements in human history in economic development, social progress and fairness under the Soviet regime, the Soviet Union’s decisive contributions to victory over fascism, socialist countries’ dedication to national liberation movement and world peace after the Second World War. They looked into the causes and lessons from the collapse of the Soviet Union and socialist countries in Eastern Europe. Debating socialism building experience in the 21st century, especially in Vietnam, China, Cuba,… Read full this story
- News.Az — Your Window to the RegionAzerbaijan marks 100th anniversary of Armed Forces
- Poignant tribute at Ribble Valley home to mark 100th anniversary of end of World War One
- Opelope Anointing Foundation to mark eighth anniversary
- Services held in Northern Ireland and France to mark Somme anniversary
- Descendants of Hawaii’s first Japanese immigrants mark 150th anniversary
- Cleveland Orchestra's 100th Anniversary Gala Concert will get a national broadcast on PBS
- Anne Arundel County Chamber Of Commerce celebrates 100th anniversary
- 100th anniversary of prosecutor's office celebrated in Armenia
- Fox Valley Aero Club celebrates 100th anniversary of Royal Air Force
- News.Az — Your Window to the RegionAzerbaijani police celebrate 100th anniversary
Int’l seminar marks 100th anniversary of Great October revolution have 303 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 10, 2017. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.