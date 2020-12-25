Int’ festival honours Vietnamese documentary

Poster of Lên Thành Phố (Making Our Place). The documentary was co-produced by Việt Nam Museum of Women and Health Bridge Việt Nam. Photo tuoitrethudo.com.vn HÀ NỘI Documentary Lên Thành Phố (Making Our Place) has won the Best Next Gen Film award at the 2020 Better Cities Film Festival. The film was co-produced by the Vietnamese Women’s Museum and Health Bridge Việt Nam about young female labour migrants moving from rural to urban areas. It was shot in three months with seven young characters aged 16 to 29 from the northern provinces of Nam Định, Vĩnh Phúc, Phú Thọ and Quảng Ninh and the central city of Đà Nẵng. In Việt Nam, more than 6 million people move from rural to urban areas every year. Hà Nội is a major destination. Building a life in Hà Nội, if only for a short time, is a challenging task for these young women. The film shows having the possibility to use free, safe and accessible open public spaces in the city contributes to the wellbeing of young female migrants in Hà Nội. These women, however, face multiple obstacles to access such spaces in Hà Nội. “This short documentary opens a window on these young women’s relationships to Hà Nội’s public spaces,” said director Trần Thị Kiều Thanh Hà. “On the obstacles they face in… Read full this story

