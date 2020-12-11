Community Initiative launched to reduce tiger product consumption in Vietnam By Van Ly Friday, Dec 11, 2020,13:24 (GMT+7) Initiative launched to reduce tiger product consumption in Vietnam By Van Ly At the launch event, speakers discuss how the project will contribute to driving down the consumption of tiger products – PHOTO: VAN LY HANOI – UK-based charity TRAFFIC launched a three-year social marketing program on December 10 to reduce the demand for tiger products in Vietnam, which is recognized as a main destination market for illegal tiger trade. Funded by the UK Government through the Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund, the project will draw upon behavioral science to discourage the medicinal use of tiger products in the country. The launch ceremony was attended by 60 government leaders, traditional medicine practitioners and other project partners and featured presentations explaining how the project will contribute to a change in social norms throughout the Vietnamese society. TRAFFIC will address individual demand through a multimedia behavior change campaign while calling on government partners, such as the National Assembly, the Ministry of Health and the Central Committee of Propaganda and Education, to strengthen their policies toward wildlife protection. Representatives within the traditional medicine sector will be key project allies… Read full this story

