Infrastructure investment key to go forward: experts

Wind farm of Trung Nam group in Ninh Thuận Province. The pandemic is an opportunity for the local infrastructure investment, especially the sustainable projects in Việt Nam.— Photo courtesy of Trung Nam HÀ NỘI — Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng appreciated the contribution and trust from the business community as one of the motivations for the Government to lead Việt Nam to good growth amid the pandemic. The minister was speaking at the Việt Nam Business Forum 2020 (VBF) yesterday in Hà Nội. “The forum is an opportunity to exchange, share and propose new initiatives and solutions, creating favourable conditions for businesses and investors in the new normal,” Dũng said. Dũng said 2020 was a year of great difficulties and challenges for the entire world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that Việt Nam still achieved positive GDP growth, which is expected to reach 2.5 to 3 per cent this year. The minister mentioned the good control of the pandemic, stable macroeconomy with inflation controlled at a low level, concentrated investment in economic and social infrastructure system, improved administrative reform and business environment and better foreign affairs and international integration as good results in the last five years. “To have such results, there are contributions from… Read full this story

