Industry battles to balance budgets

The recent resurgence of the pandemic inside Vietnam has caused headaches for the industry. Photo: Le Toan Last week, workers at four companies in Hoa Khanh, Van Don, Tho Quang, and Hoa Cam industrial zones (IZs) in Danang contracted coronavirus. As the report of these patients testing positive arrived, it raised an alarm of having clusters of infections at crowded IZs. The four companies with patients are garment producer Kane-M Company (400 workers), candle manufacturing firm Sinaran (500 workers), plastic toy producer Matrix (2,000 workers), and seafood producer Danang Sea-products Import-Export Corporation (800 labourers). Kane-M suspended operations from July 31, while the three other companies are still in operation. Nguyen Thanh Trung, director of a trade union of hi-tech and IZs in Danang, told VIR that the IZs are home to 77,000 workers so there are high risks of infection. However, most companies maintain their manufacturing so they have carefully implemented preventive measures to ensure health and safety for employees. All companies in the zones are also reducing on-site workers to lower the risks further. Trung added that each company has its own plan to support workers during the crisis. The trade union in the city has so far granted…

