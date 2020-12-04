Indonesia’s most active volcano Merapi erupts again

Mount Merapi, the most active volcano in Indonesia, erupted again on April 10, spewing a column of ashes by up to 3 km high, according to the Indonesian Volcanology Agency. Located on Indonesia’s main Java island, Merapi is one of Indonesia’s 129 active volcanoes, which has regularly erupted since 1548. (Source: VNA) Residents living around the slopes were asked to take precautionary measures for possible rains of ashes, the agency said in a statement. A no-go zone has been declared at a 3-km radius from the crater, it said. Located on Indonesia’s main Java island, Merapi is one of Indonesia’s 129 active volcanoes, which has regularly erupted since 1548. The 2,930-metre volcano has spewed ashes for 13 times since September last year. During its eruptions from October to November 2010, a total of 353 people were killed and about 350,000 others were displaced. Indonesia, a vast archipelagic nation, is prone to volcanic activities and earthquakes as it lies along the “Pacific Ring of Fire”. VNA

