Indian naval ship INS Kiltan visits HCMC

Indian naval ship INS Kiltan – PHOTO: COURTESY OF INDIAN NAVY HCMC – Indian naval ship INS Kiltan is making a technical halt at the Nha Rong Port of HCMC for a three-day visit to the city from December 24 to 26. The visit of INS Kiltan, an anti-submarine warfare corvette of the Indian Navy, is part of the Indian Navy's ongoing operational deployment of its ships to the Southeast Asia region, according to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam. The ship will deliver humanitarian assistance, including disaster relief for people affected by the recent floods and typhoons in central Vietnam. The relief will be handed over to the national steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control, reflecting the close relationship between the two countries and their people. The visit is also aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation between Vietnam and India's naval forces, deepening the countries' friendship and contributing to security and peace in the region. The Indian Embassy said defense cooperation is a vital component of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and India.

