India, Vietnam eye greater trade, investment in shadow of Covid-19 spread

Strengthening cooperation Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma said the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) provides India with opportunities and challenges. While some Indian businesses have been affected by a shortage of input materials, the epidemic is also an opportunity for India to overhaul some sections of its supply chains. India and Vietnam are two economies with great complementarity, for example in the garment and textile, leather and footwear sectors. In particular, many Indian businesses are interested in imports of Vietnam's machinery and equipment. "We want to provide raw materials for Vietnamese businesses that have faced insufficient supply due to the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic. In addition, India also wants to work with Vietnamese businesses to import products of which the country is still short. We are working with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and businesses to discuss solutions in order to promote cooperation," Verma said. Large Vietnamese businesses are eyeing potential investment in India. Currently, India has a US$1 billion credit package to facilitate infrastructure and digital connectivity, providing Vietnamese businesses with an opportunity to promote investment there. The Indian government has set an ambitious target of becoming a US$5 trillion economy, and it hopes Vietnam will accompany…

