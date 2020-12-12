Increased goods transport via the skies on the cards

Nguyen Tuong, deputy secretary general of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association At the Vietnam Logistics Forum in Hanoi on November 26, the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) held a presentation on measures to reduce costs of logistics services and improve competitiveness, in which certain measures were proposed to develop freight by air and open direct international freight routes. This recommendation has been highly regarded for its feasibility. The VLA’s proposal is also consistent with the direction of the prime minister in the official Document No.7709/VPCP-CN dated September 15 on the study of an airline (Cargo Airlines) with a separate cargo fleet for Vietnamese agricultural products, for separate routes. Currently, Vietnam has a great potential for exporting agricultural and aquatic products. In 2019, the total export turnover of Vietnam’s agricultural and fishery products reached nearly $25.5 billion. Vietnam’s air freights accounted for about 0.2 per cent of the total volume, but accounted for 25 per cent of the country’s total export value due to high value commodities. Vietnamese agricultural products have been present in many major markets such as the US, China, the EU, Japan, South Korea, and others. However, due to the specific nature of agricultural products, the use cycle… Read full this story

