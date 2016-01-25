Important defence achievements under Party’s leadership

PANO – Under the leadership of the Party, Vietnam’s defence sector has earned important achievements both in theory and practice, contributing to enriching the tradition of national construction and defence. Right after being established, inheriting the tradition of national construction and defence from our forefathers, flexibly applying ideals of Marxism and Leninism to Vietnam’s revolution, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was firmly determined that the masses had to be armed to gain power for themselves. As a result, the red self-defence team, dissemination youth team, and then a regular army came into being. That was the new stage of development of the new-style armed forces led by the Party with close relationship with the people and the nature of the working class to become the core force in the masses’ struggle for power. Facing the French plot to re-conquer the country, Vietnam at the same time plunged into the dire situation of dealing with both foreign invaders and enemies from within. Being poor with a backward society and not much international support, the Party had to carry out the strategy “national resistance combined with reconstruction.” As a result, the “enemies” of hunger and illiteracy were swept away while the…
