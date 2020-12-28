iMotorbike makes fresh foray into Vietnam

iMotorbike’s Vietnam country manager Van Huynh (middle) and other event sponsors The iMotorbike platform serves motorcycle manufacturers, dealers, service providers, and also consumers by providing services such as market research, financing, and insurance. Additionally, iMotorbike’s mission is to support the business of producers of parts and other related products such as lubricants and additives, among others. The platform strives to offer customers the best experience through a complete and efficient online ecosystem for motorbike users, lovers, and professionals. Founder and chief executive officer Gil Carmo said Vietnam was an obvious choice as the people are digital-savvy. “The middle class is growing. As such, there is a bit of an issue with the expanding population in big cities, so riding the motorcycle to work is just much more efficient and Vietnam is probably the region’s third-largest motorcycle market, with between 50 million and 60 million registered bikes,” Gil Carmo stated. The iMotorbike platform is established as a motorbike online classified-ads website providing a fast, secure, simple, and trouble-free online experience with a wide product range, setting itself apart from what exists in the market. “We are very different from traditional e-commerce platforms that are already running in the market. What iMotorbike… Read full this story

