iMotorbike – a new choice for motorbike lovers in Vietnam

The iMotorbike platform aims to bring multiple benefits to buyers Despite its quire recent official launch in the Vietnamese market in March, already more than 4,500 agents are accompanying iMotorbike with 470,000 products on sale, including prominent names like KTM, UMG Motor, Yamaha Dealer, Ducati, and Harley-Davidson. The website imotorbike.vn has more than one million visitors a month. More than 70 per cent of the population own motorbikes, and several popular motorcycle brands have set up factories in Vietnam, as well as the explosion of smartphones and tech-savvy young population are all factors attesting to potential of this market. Research shows that more than 37 per cent of internet users spend more than VND2 million ($870) on online shopping every three months. Entering the Vietnamese market is an opportunity and a challenge for iMotorbike. In addition to co-operating and collaborating with brands, iMotorbike supports all shops, dealers, even small mechanical shops in upgrading their businesses from traditional to using technology. "We are not like other traditional e-commerce platforms. iMotorbike will be a website for classifieds to connect and help buyers, sellers, and brands interact before each transaction," said Van Huynh, director of iMotorbike Vietnam. "As a result, common problems such as product quality,…

