Community Immortal Wish program supports children with cancer in Vietnam By Thuan An Thursday, Dec 17, 2020,12:22 (GMT+7) Immortal Wish program supports children with cancer in VietnamBy Thuan An The Immortal Wish program provides new facilities for the Classroom of Hope and the Playing Room at the Oncology Department of the National Children’s Hospital – PHOTO: COURTESY OF VCF HCMC – The VinaCapital Foundation in cooperation with Roche Vietnam launched the Immortal Wish program on December 16 with a total fund value of VND550 million to support children with cancer in Vietnam. The program comprises a series of dynamic activities in seven hospitals across the country, in which pediatric cancer patients are being treated. The activities include decorating and furnishing equipment and materials for the Pediatric Room for the Stem Cell Transplant Department at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion. The program will provide new facilities for the Classroom of Hope and the Playing Room at the Oncology Department of the National Children’s Hospital. Moreover, one Classroom of Wish will be fully set up at the HCMC Children’s Hospital with modern classroom equipment such as school desks, a flipchart, bookshelves, a glass board, textbooks and toys. It will not only be an… Read full this story

Immortal Wish program supports children with cancer in Vietnam have 294 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 17, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.