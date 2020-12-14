IFF Holdings introduces fresh services

Established by devoted leaders with well-rounded expertise and an extensive background in finance and investment at top banks in both domestic and foreign markets, IFF Holdings is heading toward sustainable development with the goal of becoming a global player with high-quality, excellent products and services. With the core values of professionalism, integrity, innovation, collaboration, and sustainability, IFF Holdings aims to push up cooperation between domestic and foreign companies, facilitating investment, financial consultancy, and real estate services to make the Vietnamese healthier and more transparent. At the same time, it also helps recommend project wish-lists to potential domestic and foreign investors. Possessing a solid foundation of financial investment and a throughout understanding of the domestic market, IFF Holdings chose to collaborate with reputable international partners in order to establish excellent products and hospitality services, providing unique experiences at each destination where IFF Holdings lands investment ventures in Vietnam. Setting a new benchmark for resort real estate Although this is the first time IFF Holdings enters hospitality and resort real estate development, it is already working with reputable international partners Hyatt and Marriott for its two debut projects. This cooperation once again affirms the maturity of the Vietnamese resort real estate segment,… Read full this story

