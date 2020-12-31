Ibrahimovic scores twice, limps off as AC Milan stay top in Serie A

AC Milan’s Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic centres the ball before feeling pain at his left leg, a thigh muscle strain during the Italian serie A football match Napoli vs AC Milan on November 22, 2020 at the San Paolo stadium in Naples.(ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP) Milan move back two points ahead of Sassuolo — 2-0 winners earlier at Hellas Verona — with Roma third after Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted a brace in a dominant 3-0 win over Parma. “For me Zlatan is stronger now than 10-12 years ago,” said Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso of his former Milan teammate. “Milan strongly believes in Ibra, his teammates trust him 100 percent. “In my opinion, their team is not the strongest but they have the mentality. “We play well but lose as soon as it gets difficult.” Ibrahimovic continued his fine form, heading in a Theo Hernandez cross after 20 minutes, sending in the second with his knee nine minutes after the break. But the 39-year-old pulled up clutching his left hamstring and was substituted after 79 minutes. The Swede has scored in all six games he has played this season, having missed two after contracting coronavirus. Coach Stefano Pioli missed the trip south… Read full this story

