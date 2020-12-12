Tan Jee Toon, Managing Director for IBM Vietnam introduced their programmes to help prepare Viet Nam’s future workforce. — VNS Photo IBM Vietnam will offer new online resources for teachers and students to learn the foundations of artificial intelligence (AI) for free to prepare the next generation of leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to adopt AI responsibly in Viet Nam. A new study by IBM and Morning Consult found while teenagers are aware that skills like AI and data science will change their careers, they feel woefully unprepared to work with these technologies. A majority (68 per cent) of the K-12 students surveyed believe AI will have a big impact on their life and career, but more than a third (34 per cent) said they did not feel properly equipped to use it. The first is the deployment of the AI and robotics training programme introduced in collaboration with STEAM for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Ha Noi University of Science and Technology (HUST) and the Institution of International Experience Education and Society Health (IES). Virtual train-the-trainer workshops in basic AI skills for 126 teachers from 63 provinces were held recently. The workshops equipped teachers with the basic approach, workflow… Read full this story

IBM committed to support Viet Nam’s technology advancement have 311 words, post on bizhub.vn at December 12, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.