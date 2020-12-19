Hydrological observers put lives on the line to protect others

Officers of Sơn Diệm Hydrological Station at work. — Photo baogiaothong.vn HÀ TĨNH — For Lê Thị Hà, head of Sơn Diệm Hydrological Station in Quang Diệm Commune, Hương Sơn District of Hà Tĩnh Central Province, the day usually begins at 1 o’clock in the morning. She wakes up at midnight and begins to perform her observation tasks at 1am including measuring water level, water temperature, air temperature, rainfall and sediment. “That is the daily work of a hydrological observer at the station. But on rainy days, especially rainy season, we have to conduct the measurement every hour or even every 30 minutes at the river,” Hà said. Four times a day, Hà and her colleague row a boat to the middle of the river and measure the water level. “Observations are taken four times a day and at a certain time: at 1 and 7 o’clock in the morning and afternoon,” Hà told Giao thông (Transportation) newspaper. According to Hà, observers generally record temperature, precipitation and the flood situation and send those daily reports to the Northern Central Hydrometeorology Station and provincial hydrometeorology station, local authorities and agencies for flood prevention and control. “The work is quite hard because there are only four people… Read full this story

