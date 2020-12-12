Hybrid cloud – hype or business imperative For most, this has resulted in huge investments moving their business applications to the cloud, embedding a cloud-first model which can support networking, scalability, and flexibility across enterprises. Now more than ever, business decisions must consider how leveraging the cloud can influence their business strategy. In short, where integrating new technologies can be compelling, the success or failure of cloud deployments are not technology stories: they are business transformation stories. At a recent press meeting, Tan Jee Toon, country manager of IBM Vietnam said, “Being conversant in the language of the cloud to articulate the ‘why’ and deliver on it has never been more important for business leaders. Organisations who are leading in the cloud must be discerning in which cloud model they adopt, from on-prem, off-prem, public, and private cloud, open-source, Kubernetes, and recognise the impact of their cloud model is no longer a matter reserved for the IT department.” What is more, business leaders’ understanding of how a cloud strategy should be orchestrated to achieve business goals – from cost optimisation and delivering a great customer experience to grow or shrink operations or areas of business at warp speed as circumstances… Read full this story

