Hundreds of artists to gather at International Friendship Art Fes

HÀ NỘI – More than 200 pianists and 100 dancers from various countries will perform at the International Friendship Art Festival hosted by the Hà Nội Union of Friendship Associations in downtown Hà Nội between Friday and Sunday. They will perform at three outdoor stages around Hoàn Kiếm Lake’s pedestrian area. Áo dài (traditional long dress) catwalks will be highlights of the event. Photo vietnamplus.vn The jury will select the best performances to join the International Art Friendship Gala on December 27 at the Hà Nội Art College. The jury will include prestigious artists and lecturers from the Việt Nam National Academy of Music and the college like artists Trần Thị Vân Cơ and Đào Trọng Tuyên. Trần Thị Phương, deputy president of the union, said the event aims to enhance friendship between the city and international friends. “The event will also help publicise Việt Nam’s land and people, particularly Hanoians and new advancements of the city and country,” she said. The shows will take place in the open space of the pedestrian area so everyone can enjoy them. “The outdoor atmosphere may harm the quality of sound that in chambers, but the shows will inspire the community more,” she said. “A piano at a stage… Read full this story

