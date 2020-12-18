Huế to host long dress festival

A traditional long dress fashion show is staged in Huế. The city wil host the long dress festival and cuisine event on December 18-23. Photo courtesy Thừa Thiên-Huế Sports and Culture Department THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ – The central province will host the áo dài (traditional long dress) and cuisine festival in Huế on December 18-23. The Thừa Thiên Huế provincial department of Culture and Sports said the opening ceremony of the festival will be staged on Nguyễn Đình Chiểu walking street at 5.30pm today. It said a traditional long dress parade will start the festival from 8.30am on December 19 with various collections from Ngọ Môn (South Gate), August 23 street, Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Cửa Tứ Thượng (Southeast Gate), Trần Hưng Đạo, the Trường Tiền Bridge, Lê Lợi and Nguyễn Đình Chiểu street. A long dress fashion show and exhibition will take place at the information and culture centre at 23 Lê Lợi street and wooden pedestrian pathway on the Hương River bank on December 20. The central province authority has revived the wearing of áo dài (traditional long dress) in State agencies by mandating that men and women wear them. So, the áo dài will be the official uniform on the first Monday of each month. It said the move aims… Read full this story

