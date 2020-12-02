Tourism Hue kicks off development of night-time economy By Nhan Tam Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020,18:33 (GMT+7) Hue kicks off development of night-time economy By Nhan Tam Part of the existing night pedestrian quarter in Hue City before Covid-19 broke out in Vietnam. A project to develop tourism products and services for the night-time economy in Hue City for the period 2021-2025 with a vision to 2030 is under discussion – PHOTO: HIEU TRUONG THUA THIEN-HUE – A project to develop tourism products and services for the night-time economy in Hue City for the period 2021-2025 with a vision to 2030 is under discussion and will be implemented step by step starting before the 2021 Lunar New Year festival, a.k.a. the Vietnamese Tet (early February), said Phan Thien Dinh, head of the Hue City Party Committee. He told The Saigon Times that some works will be completed soon in order to serve people on the occasion of the largest Vietnamese holiday. Apart from the existing night walking street around Pham Ngu Lao and Vo Thi Sau street in the downtown area, other night quarters will also gradually emerge on the street around the Dong Ba Market bus station and the Imperial Citadel area. Reportedly, the… Read full this story

Hue kicks off development of night-time economy have 318 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 2, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.