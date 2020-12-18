Thu Hiền Hứa Mountain, which is located in the middle of rice fields in Ruộng Village, Đại Bình Commune, Đầm Hà District, in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, is home to thousands of storks of various kinds. Visiting the area, tourists will feel relaxed by the natural scenery and flying storks. An areal view over the site. Photo thuviendientu.baoquangninh.com.vn The stork sanctuary covers an area of some 1 hectare in the southern slope of the mountain, in the middle of a bamboo and eucalyptus forest owned by local man Phạm Văn Hà. “At the end of the 1970s, the first few stocks settled down here,” Hà recalled. “Maybe the favourable weather and plentiful food sources lured the storks to stay longer and give birth to more babies.” Hà said his family has cared a lot for the storks and over time, thousands have settled down here. There are several kinds of storks, of various sizes and colours, he said. Hà said in winter, they fly to warmer areas so the reserve is less crowded. He suggested visitors come in summer to see the storks, especially between June and August, when they flock home and give birth. Storks of various kinds flock to the… Read full this story

Hứa Mountain, a tranquil world of storks have 346 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 18, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.