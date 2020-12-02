Bao Viet Securities (BVSC) predicted that the GDP would grow by 6.5 percent in Q1 2010, or 0.2-0.4 percent lower than the same period last year. The growth will recover in Q2. The service sector is believed to suffer most heavily from the nCoV epidemic, especially transport, accommodation, tourism, retail, restaurant and entertainment activities. The business fields that are directly influenced by the nCoV outbreak, including wholesale and retail, automobile repair, motorbikes and engine vehicles, transport and warehousing, accommodation and eatery, arts and entertainment services, made up 17.3 percent of GDP in 2019. The business fields that are directly influenced by the nCoV outbreak, including wholesale and retail, automobile repair, motorbikes and engine vehicles, transport and warehousing, accommodation and eatery, arts and entertainment services, made up 17.3 percent of GDP in 2019. Mai Lan Vietnam announces 70-min rapid test kit for new coronavirus Good news has come as Vietnamese scientists have successfully created a toolkit to quickly detect the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) within just 70 minutes, instead of the three hours needed for other usual test methods. Foreign students in Vietnam return home amid coronavirus outbreak More than 800 foreign students in Nghe An have left the country to… Read full this story

How will the coronavirus affect Vietnam’s economy? have 297 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at December 2, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.