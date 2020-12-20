How are HCM City locals celebrating the holiday this year?

Hop on – hop off bus service has been very much embraced by the public this year. — VNS Photo An Phương By An Phương Restriction on social contacts might have changed how HCM City locals are approaching this year’s festive season, but the “holiday spirit” has remained about the same. Dazzling decorations can be seen at every corner in the city centre, especially at shopping malls, shops and cafes. Since safety is being prioritised, locals are advised to always carry face masks and hand sanitisers. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many locals’ shopping preferences. — VNS Photo An Phương Holiday photos Taking photos outside holiday setups at department stores and cafe shops has long been a “tradition” among many locals especially young people in HCM City. “Diamond Plaza on Lê Duẩn Street and Takashimaya on Lê Lợi Street, without a doubt, have the best displays this year,” Như Phan, 24, told Việt Nam News, adding that she recently took her friends and parents to take photos for social media content. “The number of locals visiting these places has decreased compared to years ago. I don’t exactly enjoy this atmosphere, but I’m glad to be able to take photos without fear of being pushed by other people. Not to mention, since HCM… Read full this story

