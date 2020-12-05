Hoang Huy Group – Pursuit of green perfection Hoang Huy Riverside enjoys a prime location in the heart of Haiphong right on the bank of the Tam Bac River, which is the city’s symbol, with uncontested views over sparkling silver water. Adjacent to the major arteries and important economic, cultural, educational, and sports centres of the city, the building features a unique, aesthetically-pleasing architectural style. With a scale of 325 apartments, Hoang Huy Riverside is divided into different functional subzones with peculiar styles catering to each type of real estate, including shophouses, villas, terraced houses, and more. The shophouse subzone, spreading along the animated Hung Vuong road, is well-positioned to bolster trade activities. Along with serving the shopping habits of residents under the project, the shophouse quarter that is anticipated to accommodate a multitude of top-grade fashion and cosmetics brands along with thousands of consumer brands is expected to soon become a favourite destination for Haiphong residents. The villas under Hoang Huy Riverside project feature a spectacular panorama overlooking the romantic river, yet adjoining the vibrant city centre. This golden location brings the villa residents an airy ambience amid lush green trees, putting minds at ease. With wide internal roads,… Read full this story
