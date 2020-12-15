Ho Chi Minh City authorities ask local airport to build bus stop at domestic terminal

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has requested Tan Son Nhat International Airport to adjust the traffic lanes and install a new bus stop at its domestic terminal. In a recent document, the transport department asked operators of the airdrome to provide more favorable conditions for vehicles to pick up and drop off passengers at its domestic terminal. Accordingly, a bus station needs to be established in lane B to encourage people to use public transport when traveling to and from the airport, which will help lower the number of personal vehicles and mitigate traffic jams in the city. The airport should also arrange a part of lane C for taxicabs to pick up passengers, as the recent rearrangement of traffic lanes at the terminal has forced customers to catch their cabs on nearby Truong Son Street, which resulted in congestion. A CCTV system must be installed along the airport’s internal roads to assist traffic police in detecting and penalizing violators. The transport department also urged the airport to build footbridges and tunnels on the premises, as well as two additional elevators at its multi-story parking lot as soon as possible. Tan Son Nhat previously began rearranging traffic in four… Read full this story

