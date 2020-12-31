High-tech facility no paltry boost to poultry exports

CPV Food Binh Phuoc will offer chicken for export to Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and more Last week, Thai-backed C.P. Vietnam Corporation inaugurated CPV Food Binh Phuoc complex in Becamex Binh Phuoc Industrial Zone, the largest chicken breeding and processing project for exports in Southeast Asia. The complex, located in the southern province of Binh Phuoc, has an initial investment capital amount of $250 million and an annual capacity of 100 million broilers after 2023. CPV Food Binh Phuoc will provide high-quality and safe chicken to domestic consumers and for export to Japan (45 per cent), Europe (35 per cent), Asia (10 per cent), and the Middle East (10 per cent). The project is expected to bring in $100 million per year in the first stage and $200 million in the second. This project forms a key part of C.P. Group’s investment in Vietnam and is the country’s very first – and Southeast Asia’s largest – fully-integrated chicken export project. The inauguration marked yet another milestone for C.P. Vietnam The CPV Food complex started operations and produced the first batch of chicken for export this month, making Vietnam a major global poultry food producer. Minister of Agriculture and Rural… Read full this story

