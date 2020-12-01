High level of overseas remittances shows confidence in Vietnam’s economy

The amount of overseas remittances, or ‘kieu hoi’ as called by Vietnamese, continues to increase, which shows that people see great business opportunities in the country.
The World Bank estimated that kieu hoi may reach $16.7 billion in 2019, an increase of 4.6 percent compared with 2018. This was the third consecutive year that Vietnam was ranked among the top 10 kieu hoi recepients.
The wave of young Viet Kieu returning to Vietnam to make investments and develop startups has also helped increase kieu hoi.
Chi Mai
Remittance soaring to benefit real estate projects?
With the market warming up at the end of last year, the number of real estate deals has also been on the rise thanks to soaring remittances.
Monthly remittances exceed earnings of low-income VN households by 10 times
As global remittances hit record highs, a new report by UniTeller of low-income adults in Vietnam reveals the value of monthly remittances from family and friends working abroad now averages ten times of the monthly incomes of recipients.
