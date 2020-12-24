Hernandez strikes late to keep AC Milan ahead of Inter in Serie A

AC Milan’s French defender Theo Hernandez celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Lazio Rome on December 23, 2020 at the San Siro stadium in Milan.(Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) Milan are one point ahead of city rivals Inter who earlier extended their winning run to seven games with a 2-1 success over Hellas Verona. Lazio had come from two goals down thanks to Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile but French defender Hernandez headed in his third goal in as many games in injury time to seal all three points. Milan shook off the continued absence of injured star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to continue their unbeaten run which goes back to last March as they target a first Serie A title since 2011. The two Milan clubs have surged ahead of their rivals, with Roma moving up to third, six points behind Inter, after a 3-2 win over Cagliari. “I’m very proud of these lads,” said coach Stefano Pioli whose side have 34 points in 14 Serie A games, twice as many as at this stage last season. “They are doing something important. With Ibra on the pitch we are stronger, but we are taking… Read full this story

