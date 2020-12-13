Herbalife Vietnam recognised among most sustainable companies

Nguyen Thanh Dat, head of Corporate Communications at Herbalife Vietnam, receiving the award The recognition acknowledges businesses with sustainable growth while positively contributing to the lives of the community, as well as enhancing their competitive edges in a globalised context. “We are proud and honoured to be listed among the top 100 sustainable companies in the country by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) for several years in a row now. This continued recognition is an important indication that we are consistently on the right track to building a long-term and sustainable business in Vietnam,” said Vu Van Thang, general manager for Herbalife Vietnam and Cambodia. “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our customers, our independent members, and related stakeholders for their strong support to Herbalife Vietnam, without which we would not be what we are today.” As a nutrition company with the aspiration of changing people’s lives through science-based products, Herbalife will continue to work closely with related stakeholders to promote a healthy, active lifestyle among the local communities, helping its consumers and customers achieve optimal health results in a sustainable way, added Thang. The evaluation of the Top 100 Sustainable Companies is based… Read full this story

